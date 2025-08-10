Man in his 20s serious injured in in Scarborough stabbing: Toronto police

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 10, 2025 11:36 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2025 11:37 pm.

A man in his 20s was sent to a hospital later Sunday even after an alleged stabbing in Scarborough, authorities say.

According to Toronto police, the incident happened near Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East just before 11:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a man in his twenties with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hos[ital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Crews battling 27-hectare forest fire in Kawartha Lakes

Emergency crews in Kawartha Lakes are working to knock down a “significant forest fire” in the Burnt River area. Officials say the fire has grown to 27 hectares since Friday and was “actively...

6h ago

Woman, 82, dead after Harbourfront hit-and-run: Toronto police

An 82-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run that happened in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood last month. On July 27, authorities say they responded to a call about a collision near...

7h ago

Support for Liberals, Carney unchanged despite no trade deal with U.S.: poll

A new poll finds support for Prime Minister Mark Carney remains unchanged despite not reaching a trade deal with the United States earlier this month. The Abacus Data poll conducted in the days following...

14h ago

6.1 earthquake hits Turkey's Balikesir province, killing 1 and collapsing buildings

ISTANBUL (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, killing at least one person and causing more than a dozen buildings to collapse, officials said....

8h ago

