Man in his 20s serious injured in in Scarborough stabbing: Toronto police
Posted August 10, 2025 11:36 pm.
Last Updated August 10, 2025 11:37 pm.
A man in his 20s was sent to a hospital later Sunday even after an alleged stabbing in Scarborough, authorities say.
According to Toronto police, the incident happened near Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East just before 11:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, police located a man in his twenties with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hos[ital with serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.