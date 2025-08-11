Bat tests positive for rabies in Mississauga

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Mississauga, Peel Public Heath announced on Monday.

The bat was found in the Derry and McLaughlin roads area. The health agency did not indicate if there was any human contact with the bat.

“If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal, it is recommended to speak with a healthcare provider as soon as possible,” the health agency wrote in a press release.

Rabies is preventable through medical care, but symptomatic rabies infections in humans are almost always fatal. A rabies vaccination and antibodies injection can prevent rabies if you receive treatment before symptoms appear.

The risk of running into an infected animal and contracting rabies is low in Ontario. However, there are some steps to prevent rabies exposure, including avoiding touching, approaching or feeding unknown or wild animals even if they look healthy and stay away from animals that are acting strangely, are injured or are sick.

Rabies is spread only when introduced via a bite wound, open cut or when it comes in contact with mucous membranes such as the mouth or eyes.

Also, if you find a bat in your home, contact animal services by calling 311 and do not attempt to remove the bat yourself.