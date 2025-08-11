Bat tests positive for rabies in Mississauga

In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo, a northern long-eared bat, is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Dejak

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 11, 2025 4:21 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 4:22 pm.

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Mississauga, Peel Public Heath announced on Monday.

The bat was found in the Derry and McLaughlin roads area. The health agency did not indicate if there was any human contact with the bat.

“If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal, it is recommended to speak with a healthcare provider as soon as possible,” the health agency wrote in a press release.

Rabies is preventable through medical care, but symptomatic rabies infections in humans are almost always fatal. A rabies vaccination and antibodies injection can prevent rabies if you receive treatment before symptoms appear.

The risk of running into an infected animal and contracting rabies is low in Ontario. However, there are some steps to prevent rabies exposure, including avoiding touching, approaching or feeding unknown or wild animals even if they look healthy and stay away from animals that are acting strangely, are injured or are sick.

Rabies is spread only when introduced via a bite wound, open cut or when it comes in contact with mucous membranes such as the mouth or eyes.

Also, if you find a bat in your home, contact animal services by calling 311 and do not attempt to remove the bat yourself.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area. Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more...

21m ago

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

10h ago

Toronto mayor unveils plan to hire hundreds of police officers, more 911 operators

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled a plan on Monday to hire hundreds of new police officers across the city and dozens of new 911 operators. The announcement is part of a five-year hiring plan that...

4h ago

Top Stories

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area. Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more...

21m ago

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

10h ago

Toronto mayor unveils plan to hire hundreds of police officers, more 911 operators

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled a plan on Monday to hire hundreds of new police officers across the city and dozens of new 911 operators. The announcement is part of a five-year hiring plan that...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

5h ago

2:50
Two fatal crashes under investigation

A deadly weekend on Toronto and GTA highways has claimed the lives of two people and left others injured. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

2:52
Hot and dry weather conditions causing trees to experience heat stress

With the recent stretch of hot and dry weather in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, experts say trees are currently experiencing heat stress. Nick Westoll looks at how conditions are affecting nature.
2:43
Finding relief in the scorching heat: Toronto's coolest spots

Rhianne Campbell hit the streets to ask Torontonians where are their favourite places to cool off this summer.
2:21
Canada condemns Israeli plan to 'take over' Gaza City

Prime Minister Mark Carney is reiterating Canada's call for a Israel-Hamas ceasefire in the wake of Israel's newly announced plans to begin taking over Gaza. Karling Donoghue details the growing condemnation.

2h ago

More Videos