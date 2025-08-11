Ontario Teachers’ earns 2.1 per cent net return for first half of 2025

<p>The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2025 9:11 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 9:56 am.

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says it earned a six-month net return of 2.1 per cent for the first half of 2025.

The fund’s 12-month net return was 7.1 per cent.

The pension fund manager says net assets totalled $269.6 billion at June 30.

Ontario Teachers’ chief executive Jo Taylor says the total fund return was predominantly driven by its investments in public assets, particularly gold.

Taylor says the fund’s private assets were generally flat to negative in the period reflecting a challenging environment.

Ontario Teachers’ manages investments for 343,000 working members and pensioners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Driver flees after crashing into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary previously targeted in arson

Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning in what authorities are now investigating as a hit-and-run. Police say...

3h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

2h ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near...

5h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public Employees...

2h ago

