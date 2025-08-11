Toronto Chef tackles triathlon to honour his late father

Toronto Head Chef, Adam Lafleur competes in Toronto Triathlon Festival to honour his late father's memory and raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

By Mike Leach

Posted August 11, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2025 6:21 pm.

Adam Lafleur is no stranger to a fast pace. He has to be quick on his feet in the heat of the kitchen as Head Chef at Constantine, near Yonge and Bloor.

The 31 year-old recently traded in his apron for running shoes, bicycle and swim trunks by participating in the Toronto Triathlon Festival in late July.

For Lafleur, the festival was about much more than just competing. He was raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honour of his father who passed away from Leukemia in the weeks leading up to the Festival.

Adam Lafleur – Triathlon

Adam Lafleur – Triathlon

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Adam? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver flees after crashing into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary previously targeted in arson

Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning in what authorities are now investigating as a hit-and-run. Police say...

21m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near...

2h ago

Two men injured in Scarborough stabbing: police

Two men were injured in a stabbing in Scarborough late on Sunday, including one who suffered possible life-threatening injuries. According to Toronto police, the incident happened near Morningside Avenue...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

TORONTO — Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public...

1h ago

Top Stories

Driver flees after crashing into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary previously targeted in arson

Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning in what authorities are now investigating as a hit-and-run. Police say...

21m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near...

2h ago

Two men injured in Scarborough stabbing: police

Two men were injured in a stabbing in Scarborough late on Sunday, including one who suffered possible life-threatening injuries. According to Toronto police, the incident happened near Morningside Avenue...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

TORONTO — Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Two fatal crashes under investigation

A deadly weekend on Toronto and GTA highways has claimed the lives of two people and left others injured. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

14h ago

2:52
Hot and dry weather conditions causing trees to experience heat stress

With the recent stretch of hot and dry weather in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, experts say trees are currently experiencing heat stress. Nick Westoll looks at how conditions are affecting nature.
2:43
Finding relief in the scorching heat: Toronto's coolest spots

Rhianne Campbell hit the streets to ask Torontonians where are their favourite places to cool off this summer.
2:47
Woman seriously injured after being struck by Eglinton LRT

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle in east-end Toronto Saturday afternoon. As Nick Westoll reports, the circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation.
0:20
RAW: Video shows house explosion and fire in Barrie

Video shows emergency responders attending the scene of an apparent house explosion and fire in Barrie, Ont., on August 9.

More Videos