Toronto Chef tackles triathlon to honour his late father

Adam Lafleur is no stranger to a fast pace. He has to be quick on his feet in the heat of the kitchen as Head Chef at Constantine, near Yonge and Bloor.

The 31 year-old recently traded in his apron for running shoes, bicycle and swim trunks by participating in the Toronto Triathlon Festival in late July.

For Lafleur, the festival was about much more than just competing. He was raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honour of his father who passed away from Leukemia in the weeks leading up to the Festival.

Adam Lafleur – Triathlon

Adam Lafleur – Triathlon

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Adam? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!