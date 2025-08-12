Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

Air Canada flight attendants hold a silent protest at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 5:09 am.

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn’t reached by the end of today.

The earliest that flight attendants could potentially walk off the job is Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Since the union must provide 72-hours notice if it plans to strike, that means it could declare its plans for a work stoppage by Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Air Canada said yesterday it “remains at the bargaining table and is focused on achieving a negotiated settlement” without any disruption to travel.

Flights are continuing to operate as scheduled, but the airline says that if there are disruptions, it will notify customers via email and text message in advance of their travel.

For passengers whose itineraries change mid-journey, Air Canada says it will explore all options to keep them travelling, including rebooking with other airlines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

44m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

Pedestrian struck by TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell Monday night. Toronto police were called to Gerrard Street and Glenside Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. to...

7h ago

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

44m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

Pedestrian struck by TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell Monday night. Toronto police were called to Gerrard Street and Glenside Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. to...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.

11h ago

3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

1:01
Kawartha Lakes wildfires: Aerial footage captures blaze raging through cottage country

Chopper footage captured the extent of the blaze that has reached 27 hectares in the Kawartha Lakes region.

15h ago

2:20
Cyclists and pedestrians say changes to busy Toronto intersection is putting them in danger

Many residents in Toronto’s east end reached out to Speakers Corner to talk about what they call an extremely dangerous situation. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

17h ago

More Videos