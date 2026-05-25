Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is out indefinitely following complications sustained during a surgery this offseason, the team announced on Monday.

The Maple Leafs said Domi, 31, underwent surgery to address an undisclosed ailment he played through during the regular season. He’s expected to work with the team’s training staff this summer, and his status will be updated at training camp in the fall.

Domi, the son of Maple Leafs long-time fan-favourite Tie Domi, played 80 games this past season, finishing with 12 goals and 36 points along with a team-high 95 penalty minutes.

The Winnipeg, Man., native has spent the past three seasons with the Maple Leafs. His best statistical output came in 2023-24 when he put up 47 points in 80 games in Toronto.

Domi has three years remaining on a four-year, $15-million extension he signed with the team in July 2024, paying him $3.75-million per season for 2028-29, and it includes a 13-team no-trade clause.

The Leafs enter the offseason with a new front office, led by John Chayka and Mats Sundin, and will select first overall at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in June.