Musk says he plans to sue Apple for not featuring X or Grok among its top apps

FILE - The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone in Sydney on Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2025 1:21 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 5:03 am.

Billionaire SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk says he plans to sue Apple for not featuring X and its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot app in its top recommended apps in its App Store.

Musk posted the comments on X late Monday, saying, “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know.”

Grok is owned by Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI.

Musk went on to say that “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action.”

He gave no further details.

There was no immediate comment from Apple, which has faced various allegations of antitrust violations in recent years.

A federal judge recently found that Apple violated a court injunction in an antitrust case filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games.

Regulators of the 27-nation European Union fined Apple 500 million euros in April for breaking competition rules by preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store.

Last year, the EU fined the U.S. tech giant nearly $2 billion for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service by forbidding rivals like Spotify from telling users how they could pay for cheaper subscriptions outside of iPhone apps.

As of early Tuesday, the top app in Apple’s App Store was TikTok, followed by Tinder, Duolingo, YouTube and Bumble. Open AI’s ChatGPT was ranked 7th.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn't reached by the end of today. The earliest that flight attendants could potentially...

1h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

41m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

