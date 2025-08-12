Road rage incident leads to 2 people being stabbed on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

A man is facing charges in an alleged road rage incident that ended with two people being stabbed on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Provincial police were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the 401 near Brimley Road for reports of a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

By the time police had arrived, all the people involved had left the scene.

It’s alleged the incident involved two vehicles, a white Mercedes and a silver Mazda that had both stopped on the left shoulder of the highway.

All of the occupants then exited their vehicles at which point the driver of the white Mercedes allegedly confronted the two people in the Mazda and both were stabbed.

The two victims took themselves to hospital at which point the police began their investigation. One of the victims, a 35-year-old, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the other, a 31-year-old, had minor injuries.

Franklyn Ferguson, 44, of Toronto has since been arrested and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.