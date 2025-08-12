Road rage incident leads to 2 people being stabbed on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2025 4:12 pm.

A man is facing charges in an alleged road rage incident that ended with two people being stabbed on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Provincial police were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the 401 near Brimley Road for reports of a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

By the time police had arrived, all the people involved had left the scene.

It’s alleged the incident involved two vehicles, a white Mercedes and a silver Mazda that had both stopped on the left shoulder of the highway.

All of the occupants then exited their vehicles at which point the driver of the white Mercedes allegedly confronted the two people in the Mazda and both were stabbed.

The two victims took themselves to hospital at which point the police began their investigation. One of the victims, a 35-year-old, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the other, a 31-year-old, had minor injuries.

Franklyn Ferguson, 44, of Toronto has since been arrested and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Top Stories

Toronto police cruiser hit head-on as vehicle strikes multiple parked cars downtown, male arrested

One male driver is in custody after he allegedly struck a marked police car head-on and multiple parked vehicles in downtown Toronto. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. at Bay and Albert streets. Toronto...

0m ago

Male dies after stabbing at East York apartment, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has died in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around 2:32...

17m ago

Second Kawartha Lakes fire jumps in size, officials stress 'zero tolerance' for fire ban violations

Kawartha Lakes officials say their firefighters along with Trent Lakes and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources crews are still responding.

4h ago

Air Canada, flight attendants at 'impasse' as union declines arbitration proposal

Air Canada says it has reached an "impasse" in negotiations with the union representing its flight attendants, which on Tuesday said it declined a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration...

32m ago

