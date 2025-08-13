Canadian auto parts makers say they’ve steered around the worst of tariff headwinds

The Ontario government says it has launched an enhanced security operation intended to beef up security along the border with the United States.Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

By Ritika Dubey and Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 5:30 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 8:13 pm.

Canadian auto parts companies say the current North American trade agreement is helping them manage headwinds from south of the border, even as tariff disruptions intensified over the past months.

With recent earnings reports from Martinrea International Inc. and Linamar Corp., both firms highlighted compliance with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement as a source of shelter from the harsh tariffs imposed by the United States.

“Despite the myriad of tariffs put in place over the last several months, Linamar can continue to have minimal bottom-line impact. We have some impact in a few areas, but not at a material level,” Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s executive vice-chair, said on an earnings call.

She highlighted a few reasons the company has been able to mitigate tariffs.

“For products produced in Canada and Mexico, our products are USMCA compliant for virtually everything we ship into the U.S., meaning no tariffs for our customers on the mobility side, where they are the importers of record or for us on our industrial products, where we are the importer of record,” she said.

Hasenfratz also highlighted a strategy of producing products in the same continent as its customers, while not “chasing low-cost labour around the world.” In contrast, she said making products in Europe or Asia and shipping them into the United States would trigger tariffs.

She also said fewer U.S. plants means fewer tariffs overall.

“I would note that our U.S. footprint is reasonably small at just 10 of 75 plants globally, meaning tariffs on any imported product from a supply chain perspective is not material to our overall business performance,” Hasenfratz said.

Martinrea also said its tariff impact is manageable.

“Recall that USMCA-compliant auto parts are exempt from section 232 auto tariffs, which is a positive for us as well as our industry. This is a very good thing,” said chief executive Pat D’Eramo on an earnings call.

“We do have some tariff exposure on some products that we get from tier two suppliers and from parts affected by steel and aluminum tariffs. So there is some tariff impact in our results.”

Robert Wildeboer, Martinrea’s executive chairman of the board, said that the company is anticipating next year to be “fairly solid,” although it would depend on how the North American economy performs in the coming months.

“The tariff bite has not been nearly as bad as the tariff bark,” he said.

Going forward, Hasenfratz said she has concerns about the impact of tariffs on automaker customers.

“The cost to our customers, as we’ve seen, are in the billions. I do have some concern about the potential impact of vehicle pricing and therefore demand longer term,” she said.

Martinrea reported a drop in profit during the second quarter. The Toronto-based company said it made a profit of $38 million during the second quarter, down from $40.97 million during the same quarter last year.

Martinrea maintained its outlook for the year, expecting its sales to be between $4.8 billion and $5.1 billion, and free cash flow between $125 million and $175 million, despite the company expecting lower sales in the second half of the year, compared with the first half.

The auto parts supplier said its total sales for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion, compared with $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Linamar reported net earnings of $126.9 million during its second quarter, down from $174.1 million a year earlier. The Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer said its sales totalled $2.6 billion during the quarter, down from $2.8 billion during the same period last year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza. The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium...

2h ago

1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to a laneway in the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m....

1h ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

3h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

30m ago

Top Stories

Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza. The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium...

2h ago

1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to a laneway in the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m....

1h ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

3h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

30m ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

7h ago

3:27
Fire danger risk lowers for Southern Ontario as heat warnings drop

Meteorologist Jessie Uppal breaks down how temperatures are starting to cool and fire danger risks are lowering in Southern Ontario.

10h ago

0:45
TTC CEO takes accountability for nearly two hour delay on Line 1

A portion of the TTC's Line 1 was supplemented with shuttle buses after overnight construction led to major morning delays.

10h ago

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

12h ago

1:27
Man killed in East-end stabbing, suspect arrested

A man is dead, a suspect is in custody and police are trying to figure out what led to the violence that unfolded in an apartment complex in broad daylight.

21h ago

More Videos