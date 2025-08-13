Hamilton man arrested in babysitter recruiting scam

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a babysitting recruiting scam spanning across Canada.

Officers say the scam ran from October 2024 to August 2025, with the man allegedly using the name “Ashley Turnbull.”

Police allege that the suspect sent fraudulent cheques to victims, asking them to deposit the funds into their accounts, and then transfer the money back to him.

The man reportedly claimed the money was for supplies and materials needed to babysit.

However, when victims deposited the cheques and transferred the funds, they later found the cheques were fraudulent and the money was never recovered.

Police have arrested Kim Manget, 31, of Hamilton, and charged him with:

Seven counts of fraud under $5000;

Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime;

Seven counts of cause another person to act on a forged document and;

Laundering proceeds of crime

Manget is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, 10 Armoury Street, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 2 p.m., in room 202.