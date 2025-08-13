Man, 29, dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 400 near Barrie

A 29-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the northbound lanes of the highway just north of Duckworth Streets just after 7 a.m. Wednesday after a call about a vehicle that was upside down.

Officers found the man from Barrie on the scene, deceased.

A K9 search was initiated in the area to ensure no one else had been thrown from the vehicle during the collision.

Partial lane closures are still underway to repair a damaged guardrail and to remove the vehicle.