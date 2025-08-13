Police arrest neighbour after family dog shot in Ontario’s Peterborough County

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 10:04 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 10:06 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested and charged a 67-year-old man after his neighbour’s dog was shot in Peterborough County.

Police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning after the dog owners said their pet had been missing for about a week.

OPP say the family heard gunshots around the time the dog went missing.

They say the family was led to believe their dog had been shot and killed by their neighbour.

After speaking with all parties involved, police say they charged the neighbour with killing or injuring animals.

Police say he is expected to appear in court in September.

