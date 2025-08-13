Overnight construction causes delays on TTC Line 1 

A TTC subway train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 13, 2025 8:03 am.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says commuters will face delays on Line 1 Yonge-University this morning due to a late-clearing overnight work zone.

According to TTC officials, there was no subway service between Lawrence West and St. George stations. 

The shutdown came from track work at St. Clair West Station that was not completed on time. 

Service has resumed between Vaughan and Finch, but riders can expect longer wait times of up to 10 minutes.

Top Stories

Air Canada flight attendants give 72-hour strike notice, airline to start cancelling flights

The union representing 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants has indicated that it plans to go on strike over the weekend. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is...

updated

38m ago

Man fatally stabbed at East York apartment, youth suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man has died in hospital after being stabbed at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around...

2h ago

3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth. Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male was...

9h ago

Boater dies after police-involved shooting in Turkey Point, SIU investigating

A boater has died after an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Turkey Point Tuesday afternoon, the police force said. OPP say at around 2 p.m., police attempted to stop a boater who entered...

10h ago

