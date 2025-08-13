Overnight construction causes delays on TTC Line 1 

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says commuters will face delays on Line 1 Yonge-University this morning due to a late-clearing overnight work zone.

According to TTC officials, there was no subway service between Lawrence West and St. George stations.

The shutdown came from track work at St. Clair West Station that was not completed on time.

Service has resumed between Vaughan and Finch, but riders can expect longer wait times of up to 10 minutes.