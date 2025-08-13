Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they’re trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue and Fenley Drive area on Sunday, August 3, 2025, just before 9 p.m., when he allegedly sexually assaulted another passenger.

He was last seen exiting the bus with a bike.

He’s described as 25 to 35 years old, five feet nine, with a medium build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.