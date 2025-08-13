Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

A suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 13, 2025 4:23 pm.

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they’re trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue and Fenley Drive area on Sunday, August 3, 2025, just before 9 p.m., when he allegedly sexually assaulted another passenger.

He was last seen exiting the bus with a bike.

He’s described as 25 to 35 years old, five feet nine, with a medium build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.

Top Stories

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

20m ago

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

39m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

2h ago

'Unbelievably disrespectful': OPP says bronze headstones being stolen from cemeteries in Norfolk County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County say they're investigating at least two recent reports of headstones being stolen from cemeteries in the region. OPP Constable Andrew Gamble said in...

51m ago

