‘Acts like an idiot’: Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the suspected driver of the fatal Highway. 48 crash that killed a father of three, who months prior crashed into his vehicle, should have his license removed.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 14, 2025 1:50 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 2:47 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three — the same driver that police say previously crashed into an OPP vehicle that Ford was a passenger in last January.

“As far as I’m concerned he shouldn’t have been driving,” Ford said of the accused, Jaiwin Kirubananthan, 18, of Oshawa, after he was previously charged with dangerous driving in the incident involving the premier.

On August 3, around 9:30 p.m., police say Kirubananthan was involved in a crash on Highway 48 between St. John Sideroad and Ballantrae Commons, that claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo.

Cristillo leaves behind his wife, Christina, and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella, who were all also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The children, who are all under the age of eight, reportedly have life-altering injuries.

Christina was also injured and is simultaneously battling breast cancer.

Ford called the situation “heart-wrenching.”

“You think of the three young girls, his wife that has cancer. Everyone has to pitch in and help this family, it’s terrible.”

Andrew Cristillo (second from the left), his wife Christina and their three daughters Leah, Chloe and Ella.
Andrew Cristillo (second from the left), his wife Christina and their three daughters Leah, Chloe and Ella. Photos courtesy of the Cristillo family.

Police say Kirubananthan fled the scene of the fatal crash, but was found a short time later.

He’s charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and public mischief.

Ford says it’s a tragedy that he was able to get behind the wheel and drive after the previous incident where the Premier says he himself narrowly avoided serious injury, or even death.

The collision involving Ford happened on January 8, just before 1 p.m. on Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering as the premier was coming back from an announcement at Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. The vehicle got “sideswiped,” Ford said.

“It could’ve been (me), three or four inches more, he hit me right on my door going over 200 kilometre an hour,” Ford explained. “We didn’t even know what hit us, we’re just driving straight and he swooped across three lanes from an on-ramp, just reckless careless stunt driving, and we were lucky, literally by inches.”

“And he gets back in the car and acts like an idiot, driving recklessly.”

With files from Afua Baah, CityNews

Top Stories

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

37m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

43m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

29m ago

'I almost had a heart attack': Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

Talk about getting lucky on a date. A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off...

3h ago

