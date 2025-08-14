How will the Aeroplan overhaul impact your travel?

Air Canada is overhauling how travellers earn points and qualify for frequent flyer status in its Aeroplan loyalty program.

The changes? Points will be based on dollars spent rather than distance flown. Spoiler alert? Jetsetters aren’t too thrilled about what that means for the program’s perks.

Host Richard Southern speaks with travel, point, and personal finance expert Barry Choi about what the changes mean for your Aeroplan points, and why some Air Canada aficionados are hopping mad about the overhaul.