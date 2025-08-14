Mississauga man arrested in Bradford in connection to a stolen vehicle and alcohol

South Simcoe police say they have arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle, and alcohol in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say the man stole a Toyota Corolla from a plaza around 12:30 p.m. in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Around 8:30 p.m. that same day, a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Corolla was reported in Barrie.

Investigators also say the man stole alcohol earlier that day, from a gas station in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

A 41-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested on August 12, and charged with seven offences, including motor vehicle theft, probation order: non-compliance and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.