City overseeing repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto has taken remedial action against the landlord of an East York apartment building. As Erica Natividad explains, the city is stepping in to oversee long-overdue repair work which it says will be charged back to the owner.

By Erica Natividad

Posted April 23, 2026 6:36 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 6:42 pm.

The City of Toronto is now stepping in to oversee a number of urgent repair works at 500 Dawes Road in East York – a significant escalation in enforcement against the landlord who has an extensive history of property standards violations.

The building has become notorious for a lengthy repair backlog and thousands of complaints related to crumbling ceilings, deteriorating balconies, and numerous pests. Last summer, Mayor Olivia Chow visited in person to get a first-hand look at the situation, signing a pledge to take remedial action.

That action is now underway, at a cost of about $120,000, which the city says will be billed back to the landlord through their property taxes. In a statement, city officials tell CityNews that work began on Monday with City-authorized contractors addressing pest issues in the common areas of the building.

Related:

“We continue to work with the building owner to obtain compliance for all other outstanding deficiencies at the property,” read the statement.

Tenant and ACORN member Ryan Endoh has been among the tenants leading the charge to hold the landlord accountable and force the city to take action. 

“It’s been very challenging for tenants from just a morale standpoint because this is a decades-long issue,” said Endoh. “The fact that the concerns of tenants are being acknowledged the way that they are, and it’s not just a matter of lip service, the city’s actually stepping up and getting that work done, is just welcome news to everyone.”

According to the City, the landlord was recently hit with $200,000 worth of fines by the Ontario Court of Justice for failing to comply with a 2024 Property Standards Order. That’s in addition to numerous fines and fees dating back to 2017.

Councillor Brad Bradford acknowledges that while it would have been better for the city to step in sooner, the process is necessarily slow. 

“We have to be able to defend those remedial actions, you have to show a documented paper trail of escalation, and again, I think that’s the rub that’s difficult, it takes too long to get there.”

CityNews reached out to Carolyn Krebs, the owner of the building, but was told she was not available for comment.

Photos show some of the issues within an apartment building on Dawes Road that has gone unrepaired. (Photos supplied by Ryan Endoh)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Scarborough apartment building on Thursday. Officers were called to the complex in the Birchmount and Ellesmere roads area at around...

1h ago

City of Toronto opposes Ford government 'land grab' as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

The City of Toronto has passed a motion opposing the Ford government's takeover of Billy Bishop Airport. The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in...

1h ago

Firefighter heard ‘stop, stop’ before LaGuardia jet crash, but didn’t know who it was for, NTSB says

NEW YORK (AP) — A firefighter whose truck collided with an Air Canada Express jet last month on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots, heard an air traffic controller warn “stop,...

20m ago

Sarnia police release new images of suspect in fatal campus bar shooting

Sarnia police have released new images of a suspect being sought on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old former junior hockey player at a Lambton College campus bar on Friday, April...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Scarborough apartment building on Thursday. Officers were called to the complex in the Birchmount and Ellesmere roads area at around...

1h ago

City of Toronto opposes Ford government 'land grab' as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

The City of Toronto has passed a motion opposing the Ford government's takeover of Billy Bishop Airport. The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in...

1h ago

Firefighter heard ‘stop, stop’ before LaGuardia jet crash, but didn’t know who it was for, NTSB says

NEW YORK (AP) — A firefighter whose truck collided with an Air Canada Express jet last month on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots, heard an air traffic controller warn “stop,...

20m ago

Sarnia police release new images of suspect in fatal campus bar shooting

Sarnia police have released new images of a suspect being sought on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old former junior hockey player at a Lambton College campus bar on Friday, April...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
WestJet will now be charging more for checked baggage

WestJet announced it will be raising its fees for checked baggage as various Canadian airlines adjust their pricing amid rising fuel costs.

7h ago

3:14
Ontario best friends win $80M Lotto Max and $400K combo prize

London, Ontario residents and long-time friends Greg and Krys secured not just the $80 million dollar Lotto Max but an additional $403K.

7h ago

1:47
Cybercrime ring busted by Toronto police, 'SMS-blaster' targeted thousands

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile “SMS blaster” to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands of people across the GTA.

8h ago

2:21
Dangerous driving charges dropped in fatal 2022 Markham crash

Multiple charges against a dump truck driver have been dropped, nearly four years after a crash in Markham that killed three people. Now the family of those victims is speaking out. OMNI News' Tarun Kumar has their story.

23h ago

3:01
Developer accused of cutting down trees on property it doesn't own yet

A developer accused of chopping down trees across the city to make room for their multiplexes allegedly cut down more on a property it doesn't own yet. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated neighbours about the latest allegation against Modcity.

April 22, 2026 6:15 pm EST EST

More Videos