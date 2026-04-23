‘Unbelievable’: London, Ont., friends who met in ESL class win record‑breaking $80M Lotto Max jackpot

Greg S. and Krys P., who met decades ago in an English‑as‑a‑Second‑Language class after arriving from Europe, matched all seven numbers in the Dec. 30, 2025, Lotto Max draw. Photo: OLG. MORGAN KITCHEN

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2026 11:33 am.

Two longtime friends from London, Ont., who immigrated to Canada in the 1990s “in search of the Canadian dream,” are now the winners of the largest lottery payout in Canadian history, taking home a combined $80 million after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot.

Greg S. and Krys P., who met decades ago in an English‑as‑a‑Second‑Language class after arriving from Europe, matched all seven numbers in the Dec. 30, 2025, Lotto Max draw — and because they played an eight‑number combination play, they also won the second prize, adding more than $403,000 to their total.

Greg said he discovered the win the old‑fashioned way — by circling the numbers on his ticket one by one.

“I circled them all,” he told OLG, recalling the moment he realized every number matched. He then scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw the words “Big Winner” and the number 80, though he didn’t believe it at first.

Krys learned the news when Greg’s wife called early that morning.

“I checked it with my wife and saw we matched all the numbers. I was very happy, and very nervous too,” he said, adding that he immediately drove to Greg’s house so they could confirm the win together.

Two longtime friends from London, Ont., who immigrated to Canada in the 1990s “in search of the Canadian dream,” are now the winners of the largest lottery payout in Canadian history. Photo: OLG.

From factory shifts to financial planning

Both men spent nearly three decades working long hours in manufacturing. Greg recently retired after 28 years without missing a single day of work. Krys worked 12‑hour shifts for years and said he still can’t believe the size of the windfall.

“I’ve never seen money like this in my life,” he said.

Now, both are taking time to plan their futures carefully. Greg has already met with a financial advisor and hopes to buy a new home, travel, and spend more time with family. His dream destinations include Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Krys also plans to purchase a home and a car, but says he intends to live as normally as possible.

“I don’t want to go crazy. I want to make sure we’re setting things up properly for future generations.”

Both men say the win feels surreal — and deeply meaningful.

“We came to Canada many years ago in search of the Canadian dream and a better life,” Greg said. “Winning this prize feels unimaginable — it’s amazing.”

Their winning ticket was purchased at Happy Day’s Mini Mart on Aldersbrook Road in London, Ont.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fairview Mall shooting suspect linked to $235K jewellery heist and stolen vehicle, police records show

CityNews has learned the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an alleged attempted jewellery store robbery at Fairview Mall is also tied to a string of serious offences in Durham Region —...

31m ago

WestJet joins Air Canada in increasing fees for checked baggage

WestJet has increased its checked baggage fees effective Thursday, joining Air Canada, which also announced a similar measure in recent days. In a statement to CityNews, WestJet said it updated its...

10m ago

Toronto police bust alleged 'SMS‑blaster' cybercrime ring in 1st case of its kind in Canada

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile "SMS blaster" to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands...

updated

17m ago

York police looking for Vaughan arson suspect, video released

York Regional Police have released video of a suspect accused of arson at a car dealership in the City of Vaughan. Police say officers were patrolling the area of Chrislea Road and Jevlan Drive around...

45m ago

Top Stories

Fairview Mall shooting suspect linked to $235K jewellery heist and stolen vehicle, police records show

CityNews has learned the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an alleged attempted jewellery store robbery at Fairview Mall is also tied to a string of serious offences in Durham Region —...

31m ago

WestJet joins Air Canada in increasing fees for checked baggage

WestJet has increased its checked baggage fees effective Thursday, joining Air Canada, which also announced a similar measure in recent days. In a statement to CityNews, WestJet said it updated its...

10m ago

Toronto police bust alleged 'SMS‑blaster' cybercrime ring in 1st case of its kind in Canada

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile "SMS blaster" to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands...

updated

17m ago

York police looking for Vaughan arson suspect, video released

York Regional Police have released video of a suspect accused of arson at a car dealership in the City of Vaughan. Police say officers were patrolling the area of Chrislea Road and Jevlan Drive around...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Dangerous driving charges dropped in fatal 2022 Markham crash

Multiple charges against a dump truck driver have been dropped, nearly four years after a crash in Markham that killed three people. Now the family of those victims is speaking out. OMNI News' Tarun Kumar has their story.

15h ago

3:01
Developer accused of cutting down trees on property it doesn't own yet

A developer accused of chopping down trees across the city to make room for their multiplexes allegedly cut down more on a property it doesn't own yet. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated neighbours about the latest allegation against Modcity.

17h ago

0:32
Air Transat reducing flights throughout summer travel season

Canadian airline Air Transat is among the recent carriers to announce reductions to its service over rising fuel costs, saying it will be cutting back by six per cent from May through October.

22h ago

0:57
Ford says Bombardier jet was returned for 'exact same price'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the recently purchased private jet that the province swiftly backtracked on, has since been returned to Bombardier for the 'exact same price' it was purchased for.

April 22, 2026 11:37 am EST EST

3:46
Dog surrender form signature sparks custody dispute in Toronto

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street in Toronto. Pat Taney reports.

April 22, 2026 11:21 am EST EST

More Videos