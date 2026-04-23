Two longtime friends from London, Ont., who immigrated to Canada in the 1990s “in search of the Canadian dream,” are now the winners of the largest lottery payout in Canadian history, taking home a combined $80 million after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot.

Greg S. and Krys P., who met decades ago in an English‑as‑a‑Second‑Language class after arriving from Europe, matched all seven numbers in the Dec. 30, 2025, Lotto Max draw — and because they played an eight‑number combination play, they also won the second prize, adding more than $403,000 to their total.

Greg said he discovered the win the old‑fashioned way — by circling the numbers on his ticket one by one.

“I circled them all,” he told OLG, recalling the moment he realized every number matched. He then scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw the words “Big Winner” and the number 80, though he didn’t believe it at first.

Krys learned the news when Greg’s wife called early that morning.

“I checked it with my wife and saw we matched all the numbers. I was very happy, and very nervous too,” he said, adding that he immediately drove to Greg’s house so they could confirm the win together.

Two longtime friends from London, Ont., who immigrated to Canada in the 1990s “in search of the Canadian dream,” are now the winners of the largest lottery payout in Canadian history. Photo: OLG.

From factory shifts to financial planning

Both men spent nearly three decades working long hours in manufacturing. Greg recently retired after 28 years without missing a single day of work. Krys worked 12‑hour shifts for years and said he still can’t believe the size of the windfall.

“I’ve never seen money like this in my life,” he said.

Now, both are taking time to plan their futures carefully. Greg has already met with a financial advisor and hopes to buy a new home, travel, and spend more time with family. His dream destinations include Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Krys also plans to purchase a home and a car, but says he intends to live as normally as possible.

“I don’t want to go crazy. I want to make sure we’re setting things up properly for future generations.”

Both men say the win feels surreal — and deeply meaningful.

“We came to Canada many years ago in search of the Canadian dream and a better life,” Greg said. “Winning this prize feels unimaginable — it’s amazing.”

Their winning ticket was purchased at Happy Day’s Mini Mart on Aldersbrook Road in London, Ont.