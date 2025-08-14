Police make 4 more arrests in ‘audacious’ West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as “audacious” and “shocking.”

That brings the total number of arrests in connection with the November 11, 2024, gun battle at the studio in the Queen Street West and Sudbury Street area to 36, with three suspects still outstanding.

Plainclothes police officers were in the area of the studio when the frightening incident unfolded at around 11:20 p.m.

Investigators say three people arrived in a stolen vehicle, exited the vehicle brandishing handguns, and fired several shots towards the back of the recording studio at 1196 Queen Street West.

“Individuals at the recording studio returned fire, and the original three individuals took cover behind an unmarked police vehicle,” a police release outlines.

“This vehicle, which was occupied by two police officers, was struck by bullets several times.”

The chaotic scene continued when the original three suspects tried to flee in the stolen vehicle and were struck by another unmarked police vehicle. The suspects then fled on foot.

One of them was caught, but the other two got away and remain at large.

A search of the area uncovered several guns that police say fleeing suspects discarded as they scattered from the scene.

“Individuals also fled the recording studio, discarding their firearms in garbage bins and other areas as they left,” a release adds. “One individual leaving the recording studio was apprehended by police. He was found to be in possession of a handgun.”

Officers entered the studio, where they allegedly found even more guns, and arrested several people.

Investigators say the latest arrests took place on Thursday, July 24, at around 5:15 p.m. in Mississauga, where two additional guns were allegedly recovered.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old male, who was a youth at the time of the alleged offences, as well as Caleb Odulate Stewart, 25, of Toronto, Noah Belnavis-Essue, 19, of Mississauga, and Dylano Williams, 25, of Toronto. They face a slew of firearms-related charges.

The remaining three outstanding suspects have been identified as Mohamud Kheyre, 28, of Brampton, Olad Olad, 25, of Toronto, and Johnary Walker, 19, of Brampton.

Police have released their images, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.