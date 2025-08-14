Police make 4 more arrests in ‘audacious’ West Queen West recording studio shootout

Police investigate after more than 100 shots were fired in a shootout between two groups on Queen Street West on Nov. 11, 2024

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 14, 2025 3:14 pm.

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as “audacious” and “shocking.”

That brings the total number of arrests in connection with the November 11, 2024, gun battle at the studio in the Queen Street West and Sudbury Street area to 36, with three suspects still outstanding.

Plainclothes police officers were in the area of the studio when the frightening incident unfolded at around 11:20 p.m.

Investigators say three people arrived in a stolen vehicle, exited the vehicle brandishing handguns, and fired several shots towards the back of the recording studio at 1196 Queen Street West.

“Individuals at the recording studio returned fire, and the original three individuals took cover behind an unmarked police vehicle,” a police release outlines.

“This vehicle, which was occupied by two police officers, was struck by bullets several times.”

The chaotic scene continued when the original three suspects tried to flee in the stolen vehicle and were struck by another unmarked police vehicle. The suspects then fled on foot.

One of them was caught, but the other two got away and remain at large.

A search of the area uncovered several guns that police say fleeing suspects discarded as they scattered from the scene.

“Individuals also fled the recording studio, discarding their firearms in garbage bins and other areas as they left,” a release adds. “One individual leaving the recording studio was apprehended by police. He was found to be in possession of a handgun.”

Officers entered the studio, where they allegedly found even more guns, and arrested several people.

Investigators say the latest arrests took place on Thursday, July 24, at around 5:15 p.m. in Mississauga, where two additional guns were allegedly recovered.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old male, who was a youth at the time of the alleged offences, as well as Caleb Odulate Stewart, 25, of Toronto, Noah Belnavis-Essue, 19, of Mississauga, and Dylano Williams, 25, of Toronto. They face a slew of firearms-related charges.

The remaining three outstanding suspects have been identified as Mohamud Kheyre, 28, of Brampton, Olad Olad, 25, of Toronto, and Johnary Walker, 19, of Brampton.

Police have released their images, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Open Gallery 3 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

43m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

35m ago

'I almost had a heart attack': Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

Talk about getting lucky on a date. A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

43m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

35m ago

'I almost had a heart attack': Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

Talk about getting lucky on a date. A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

3h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

3h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

16h ago

3:21
Ontario animal welfare organizations seeing jump in animals being abandoned, surrendered

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued 76 cats in just four days. The organization has seen many animals abandoned due to affordability concerns. As Nick Westoll reports, it's a problem in the Greater Toronto Area as well.

20h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

22h ago

More Videos