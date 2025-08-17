Air Canada to restart flights Sunday after Ottawa intervenes in strike

An empty Air Canada bag drop area is shown as Air Canada flight attendants strike at Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 17, 2025 5:08 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2025 7:17 am.

Air Canada says it plans to resume flights today after the federal government stepped in and ordered binding arbitration to end a flight attendants’ strike Saturday.

The Montreal-based airline says the first flights will resume this evening, but that it will take several days before its operations return to normal.

Air Canada says it has been directed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to resume operations and have flight attendants continue their duties by 2 p.m. ET.

The federal government ordered the airline and its flight attendants back to work Saturday, ending a strike and lockout after less than 12 hours.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the flight attendants, has accused federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu of caving to Air Canada’s demands.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants, announced its members were heading to the picket lines after being unable to reach an eleventh-hour deal with the airline, while Air Canada locked out its agents about 30 minutes later due to the strike action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lawyer 'very confident' a foreign adversary attacked Canadian diplomats in Cuba

OTTAWA — A lawyer for Canadian diplomats and their families says he believes the mysterious ailments they suffered in Cuba were caused by a foreign adversary, despite a federal government report that...

34m ago

Duty-free shops facing 'full-blown crisis' with no relief in sight

John Slipp took over his father’s duty-free store in 1994, which had been started more than a decade earlier. This month, he closed the Woodstock Duty Free Shop Inc. as lower traffic at the U.S.-Canada...

36m ago

Economists expect tariffs lifted food prices, core inflation in July

OTTAWA — Tariff impacts are expected to keep underlying inflation elevated in July, a Desjardins economist says, even if the headline figure retreats. Statistics Canada is set to report inflation figures...

32m ago

'Disgusting act of violence': Boy, 8, killed by stray bullet while sleeping in North York apartment

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say.

10h ago

Top Stories

Lawyer 'very confident' a foreign adversary attacked Canadian diplomats in Cuba

OTTAWA — A lawyer for Canadian diplomats and their families says he believes the mysterious ailments they suffered in Cuba were caused by a foreign adversary, despite a federal government report that...

34m ago

Duty-free shops facing 'full-blown crisis' with no relief in sight

John Slipp took over his father’s duty-free store in 1994, which had been started more than a decade earlier. This month, he closed the Woodstock Duty Free Shop Inc. as lower traffic at the U.S.-Canada...

36m ago

Economists expect tariffs lifted food prices, core inflation in July

OTTAWA — Tariff impacts are expected to keep underlying inflation elevated in July, a Desjardins economist says, even if the headline figure retreats. Statistics Canada is set to report inflation figures...

32m ago

'Disgusting act of violence': Boy, 8, killed by stray bullet while sleeping in North York apartment

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say.

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Ottawa orders binding arbitration to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline amid criticism that the move sides with big business.

11h ago

2:52
Rain and cooler temperatures to end the weekend

Cloudy with showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon before things gradually clear in the late afternoon, bringing with it a bit of a cool down to end the weekend.

12h ago

3:00
8-year-old boy killed in North York shooting

Toronto Police are calling this a "cowardly and disgusting" act of violence. An 8-year-old boy is dead in North York after being struck by a stray bullet while in bed at home. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:45
Canadian Armed Forces convoys travelling on Ontario highways for training exercise

Approximately 1,500 Canadian Army Reserve members are participating in a massive training operation dubbed 'Exercise Stalwart Guardian.' Nick Westoll has more on the exercise and the routes of many smaller convoys that will be on the highways.

22h ago

3:00
Toronto zoning changes to allow small businesses in residential areas

The City of Toronto is looking into zoning changes that will allow small businesses to open in areas zoned as residential. Dilshad Burman with reaction from residents’ associations.

19h ago

More Videos