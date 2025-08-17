Man and woman charged in drug trafficking investigation

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 17, 2025 8:23 pm.

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges following a Toronto police drug trafficking investigation in North York.

Police say they arrested the pair on Aug. 12, 2025, in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road.

The two suspects were allegedly involved in drug trafficking at two separate addresses.

At the first address, police arrested a woman, seized two grams of cocaine and two iPhones.

At the second address, officers arrested a man, and seized a semi-automatic handgun loaded with a magazine containing nine rounds, an extended magazine, approximately 130 grams of cocaine, six grams of crack cocaine, $1,850 in Canadian currency, a holster, an iPhone, packaging materials, and digital scales.

Kayla Andrea Schetakis, 31, of Toronto, is charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking a schedule I substance
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

She was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Brandon Bernard-Ricketts, 30, of Toronto, is charged with:

  • Trafficking a schedule I substance
  • Two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of a prohibited device
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Careless storage of ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

He was also scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Aug. 13, 2025.

