2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash

One of the cars crashed into a concrete barrier, and another flipped after they were both involved in a collision. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 17, 2025 8:11 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2025 8:49 pm.

A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck into a concrete barrier.

The woman and driver of the second car have been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Carlaw avenue around 6:55 p.m.

The cause of what led up to the crash is still unknown.

