2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash
Posted August 17, 2025 8:11 pm.
Last Updated August 17, 2025 8:49 pm.
A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening.
Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck into a concrete barrier.
The woman and driver of the second car have been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Carlaw avenue around 6:55 p.m.
The cause of what led up to the crash is still unknown.