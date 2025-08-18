PM Carney, Premier Ford meeting in Ottawa today

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are meeting in Ottawa today.

A federal government official says there likely won’t be an announcement coming out of the meeting between the two leaders.

Carney and Ford are expected to discuss affordability, housing and crime, the official says.

The official says the meeting is meant to be “casual” but offers a good opportunity for the two to touch base ahead of the fall sittings of the House of Commons and the provincial legislature.

The premier is in Ottawa today for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference, which runs until Wednesday.

Ford has said he plans to urge the prime minister to lower taxes to stimulate the economy in the face of American tariffs.

With files from Allison Jones, The Canadian Press