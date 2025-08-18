PM Carney, Premier Ford meeting in Ottawa today

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., on June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 5:19 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are meeting in Ottawa today.

A federal government official says there likely won’t be an announcement coming out of the meeting between the two leaders.

Carney and Ford are expected to discuss affordability, housing and crime, the official says.

The official says the meeting is meant to be “casual” but offers a good opportunity for the two to touch base ahead of the fall sittings of the House of Commons and the provincial legislature.

The premier is in Ottawa today for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference, which runs until Wednesday.

Ford has said he plans to urge the prime minister to lower taxes to stimulate the economy in the face of American tariffs.

With files from Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Labour groups pushing back as Air Canada flight attendants' strike poised to continue

It could be another chaotic day for travellers as a labour dispute continues between Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants. Flight attendants with the Montreal-based airline represented...

51m ago

2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash

A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening. Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck...

9h ago

Zelenskyy brings Europe's top leaders with him to meet Trump on ending Russia's war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's future could hinge on a hastily assembled meeting Monday at the White House as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brings with him an extraordinary cadre of European leaders...

7m ago

Mississauga won’t follow Brampton and province on full-time office return for city staff

Mississauga is sticking with its hybrid work model, despite Brampton and the province moving toward full-time office returns. Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish confirmed Friday that Mississauga will...

8h ago

Top Stories

Labour groups pushing back as Air Canada flight attendants' strike poised to continue

It could be another chaotic day for travellers as a labour dispute continues between Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants. Flight attendants with the Montreal-based airline represented...

51m ago

2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash

A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening. Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck...

9h ago

Zelenskyy brings Europe's top leaders with him to meet Trump on ending Russia's war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's future could hinge on a hastily assembled meeting Monday at the White House as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brings with him an extraordinary cadre of European leaders...

7m ago

Mississauga won’t follow Brampton and province on full-time office return for city staff

Mississauga is sticking with its hybrid work model, despite Brampton and the province moving toward full-time office returns. Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish confirmed Friday that Mississauga will...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Cooler temperatures and plenty of rain coming up

Toronto will see cool temperatures and lots of rain, with dry and seasonal conditions for the week.

10h ago

3:20
Health Canada approves new drug for multiple myeloma

Health Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind new drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Dilshad Burman with why it is different from current drugs and how it works.

21h ago

2:50
Ottawa orders binding arbitration to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline amid criticism that the move sides with big business.

2h ago

2:52
Rain and cooler temperatures to end the weekend

Cloudy with showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon before things gradually clear in the late afternoon, bringing with it a bit of a cool down to end the weekend.

2:13
Flash floods kill more than 300 in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Hundreds of people have died in northwest Pakistan after two days of intense rains and floods, while rescue workers continue to search for survivors.

2h ago

More Videos