Brampton man killed in fiery crash east of Calgary

A Brampton truck driver is dead following a fiery crash that shut down the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary for several hours on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 1 near Wheatland Trail in Strathmore around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

RCMP say the crash was between a semi-truck and an SUV, resulting in the semi-truck bursting into flames.

A passenger was able to escape the truck, but the driver, a 24-year-old from Brampton, became trapped.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics say two other people were taken to hospital in critical condition. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.