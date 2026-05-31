5 people sent to hospital after Weston area car crash
Posted May 31, 2026 8:16 pm.
Last Updated May 31, 2026 8:25 pm.
Five people were sent to a hospital Sunday evening after a car crash near the city’s Weston area.
Emergency crews were called to Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West just before 7 p.m.
Paramedics say five people were taken to hospital; two to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition; and three to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed for an investigation.