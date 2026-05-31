Toronto police searching for 2 suspects in Leslieville brawl
Posted May 31, 2026 8:20 pm.
Police are on the hunt for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a brawl that happened in Leslieville on Friday night.
According to authorities, a fight broke out among a group of people in the Queen Street East and Leslie Street area at approximately 10:30 p.m.
One man allegedly sprayed a victim with a noxious substance, police say. A second victim was slashed by another man with an edged weapon.
The second victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects are both described as men in their 20s. One was wearing a blue sweatsuit and the other had on a black T-shirt and black hat.