Toronto police searching for 2 suspects in Leslieville brawl

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a brawl that happened in Leslieville on Friday night.

According to authorities, a fight broke out among a group of people in the Queen Street East and Leslie Street area at approximately 10:30 p.m.

One man allegedly sprayed a victim with a noxious substance, police say. A second victim was slashed by another man with an edged weapon.

The second victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are both described as men in their 20s. One was wearing a blue sweatsuit and the other had on a black T-shirt and black hat.