Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting in Fort York area

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was injured in what detectives describe as a “targeted” shooting that took place in the Fort York area Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard at approximately 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers located the victim and he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time it is believed that this is a target incident, but the investigation is in its early stages and officers are still on scene investigating as to what led up to the shooting,” police told CityNews in a statement.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a red-coloured SUV.