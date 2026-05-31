Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting in Fort York area

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 31, 2026 4:48 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was injured in what detectives describe as a “targeted” shooting that took place in the Fort York area Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard at approximately 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers located the victim and he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time it is believed that this is a target incident, but the investigation is in its early stages and officers are still on scene investigating as to what led up to the shooting,” police told CityNews in a statement.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a red-coloured SUV.

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