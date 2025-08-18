CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in July up 4% from June

By The Canadian Press

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July rose four per cent compared with June.

The agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 294,085 units for July, up from 283,523 in June.

The seasonally adjusted annual pace of housing starts for Canadian centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was 273,618 units, up five per cent from 261,171 in June.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 20,467 units.

CMHC says actual housing starts in July for centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was 23,464 units, up four per cent from 22,610 in July 2024.

The six-month moving average of the overall seasonally adjusted annual rate housing starts for all areas was 263,088 units in July, up 3.7 per cent from June.

