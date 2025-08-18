Ottawa to probe unpaid airline work allegations key to Air Canada strike

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu rises during question period in House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2025 4:23 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 4:37 pm.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu tells The Canadian Press that the federal government is launching a probe into allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector as a work stoppage at Air Canada stretches on.

One of the key complaints from the union representing Air Canada flight attendants is that workers are not paid for duties performed before take-off.

Hajdu says in an interview that she finds those claims deeply disturbing and says the probe led by her department will close any such loopholes if they exist.

The minister’s announcement comes two days after she asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration on the deadlocked parties.

The flight attendants’ union defied that order and remains on the picket line, leaving Air Canada flights grounded for a third day even after CIRB ruled Monday that the strike is unlawful.

Hajdu says the federal Liberal government is not considering recalling Parliament early to impose back-to-work legislation.

Top Stories

Air Canada union says right to strike on the line as it defies back-to-work order

TORONTO — A shutdown of Air Canada by flight attendants over wages and unpaid work has rapidly escalated into a fight for the right to strike as union leaders said Monday they'll push despite orders...

7m ago

Speakers Corner: 2 federal election workers from Pickering still fighting to get paid

A Pickering couple who worked during the 2025 federal election have been trying to get payment from Elections Canada for months.

4h ago

'Here we are, it's begun': Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport moving to get ready for electric aircraft

A demonstration of the ALIA CTOL electric aircraft by BETA Technologies was held at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Monday morning.

1h ago

19-year-old accused of stabbing in Oshawa, second suspect at large

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa, and one more suspect is still at large, authorities say. According to the Durham Regional Police Service, its officers were...

1h ago

