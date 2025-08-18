Ottawa to probe unpaid airline work allegations key to Air Canada strike

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu tells The Canadian Press that the federal government is launching a probe into allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector as a work stoppage at Air Canada stretches on.

One of the key complaints from the union representing Air Canada flight attendants is that workers are not paid for duties performed before take-off.

Hajdu says in an interview that she finds those claims deeply disturbing and says the probe led by her department will close any such loopholes if they exist.

The minister’s announcement comes two days after she asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration on the deadlocked parties.

The flight attendants’ union defied that order and remains on the picket line, leaving Air Canada flights grounded for a third day even after CIRB ruled Monday that the strike is unlawful.

Hajdu says the federal Liberal government is not considering recalling Parliament early to impose back-to-work legislation.