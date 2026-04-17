A young person from Toronto has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Scarborough late Thursday night, prompting significant overnight lane closures.

The Toronto detachment of the OPP Highway Safety Division says officers were called around 10:25 p.m. to the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at McCowan Road following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a passenger vehicle.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian — identified only as a young person from Toronto — was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no foul play is suspected.

All westbound collector lanes between Markham Road and McCowan Road were shut down for several hours as OPP investigators and a reconstructionist examined the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been announced.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision — or who was driving in the area with dashcam recording — to contact the OPP.