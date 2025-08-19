Statistics Canada to release July inflation report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its consumer price index report for July this morning.

A poll of economists provided by LSEG Data & Analytics expects the annual inflation rate dipped to 1.8 per cent in July.

That’s down from 1.9 per cent year-over-year in June.

Economists are hoping the report will provide further clarity on how tariffs are affecting the economy.

The Bank of Canada will be paying particular attention to core inflation metrics, which strip out more volatile categories from the readings, as they’ve been stubbornly strong.

The central bank’s recent summary of deliberations from its July 30 interest rate decision showed members thought the impact of tariffs on consumer prices so far has been modest.

