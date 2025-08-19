Statistics Canada to release July inflation report this morning

A commuter pumps gas into their vehicle at a Esso gas station in Toronto on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 5:04 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its consumer price index report for July this morning.

A poll of economists provided by LSEG Data & Analytics expects the annual inflation rate dipped to 1.8 per cent in July.

That’s down from 1.9 per cent year-over-year in June.

Economists are hoping the report will provide further clarity on how tariffs are affecting the economy.

The Bank of Canada will be paying particular attention to core inflation metrics, which strip out more volatile categories from the readings, as they’ve been stubbornly strong.

The central bank’s recent summary of deliberations from its July 30 interest rate decision showed members thought the impact of tariffs on consumer prices so far has been modest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Flight attendants union says it's in meetings with Air Canada on Monday night

TORONTO — The Air Canada component of CUPE said it resumed meetings with the airline on Monday night as the two sides look to resolve a strike by flight attendants that has grounded planes for days. "The...

6h ago

Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection, regains seat in House of Commons

Nearly four months after losing his seat in the House of Commons, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading back to Ottawa after a resounding victory in a rural Alberta byelection Monday night. Poilievre’s...

breaking

4h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

14m ago

Ottawa to probe unpaid airline work allegations key to Air Canada strike

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is launching a probe into allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector as a work stoppage at Air Canada stretches on. One of the key complaints...

11h ago

