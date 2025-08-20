Air Canada routes within North America to ramp up this morning as restart continues

The Air Canada strike is over. But how long will it take for full service to resume?

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 5:16 am.

Air Canada flights within North America are expected to ramp up this morning as the airline continues its operational restart following a three-day flight attendants’ strike.

The company resumed flights on Tuesday afternoon after a complete halt to Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge routes that began early Saturday morning.

It said it was focusing on outbound international flights to start.

Our flights resumed [Tuesday] with the first flights taking off from YYZ to NRT, YVR to LAX and YUL to YYZ. We are working to restore operations as quickly as possible and expect it will take several days for our global operations to return to normal,” Air Canada said in a statement posted to X.

Please check your flight status before heading to the airport. Customers should only come to the airport if they hold a confirmed booking, and their flights show as operating. Flight status can be checked here or on the Air Canada app.”

The airline has cautioned that a return to full, regular service would take seven to 10 days as aircraft and crew are out of position, and that some flights will continue to be cancelled until the schedule is stabilized.

It is offering customers with cancelled flights a full refund or credit for future travel if they cannot be rebooked on a competitor’s flight.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to get you on your way again.”

Air Canada and the union representing more than 10,000 of its flight attendants struck a new tentative agreement on Tuesday morning with the help of a federal mediator.

