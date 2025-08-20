Toronto man charged in hate-motivated threats investigation, police say

A Toronto Police Service emblem is seen outside police headquarters in Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2025 9:40 am.

A 31-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of threatening emails that police say contained hate-motivated, racist, and xenophobic language.

In a news release, Toronto police allege that on Aug. 13, the accused sent multiple emails to individuals and institutions, including threats of violence. One of the messages reportedly included hateful rhetoric of a threatening nature.

Following an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Aug. 16.

Mohammad Ali was arrested two days later and faces several charges, including four counts of uttering threats, two counts of breach of recognizance and one count of disobeying a lawful court order.

Police say the case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

21m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

20m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

Top Stories

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

21m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

20m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

14h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

20h ago

5:14
Air Canada traveller stranded in China unsure when she'll return home amid strike

Breakfast Television producer Bonnie Guan says her return flight home to Canada from China has been cancelled amid Air Canada's strike, and despite a tentative agreement reached by the union, she's still unsure when she will be able to return home.
3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.
1:18
Poilievre wins Alberta by-election 

The leader of the Conservative Party is headed back to Ottawa, claiming the Battle River - Crowfoot by-election in eastern Alberta with a landslide victory. Sean Amato reports from his victory party in Camrose. 
More Videos