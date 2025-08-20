A 31-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of threatening emails that police say contained hate-motivated, racist, and xenophobic language.

In a news release, Toronto police allege that on Aug. 13, the accused sent multiple emails to individuals and institutions, including threats of violence. One of the messages reportedly included hateful rhetoric of a threatening nature.

Following an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Aug. 16.

Mohammad Ali was arrested two days later and faces several charges, including four counts of uttering threats, two counts of breach of recognizance and one count of disobeying a lawful court order.

Police say the case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.