Air Canada to cover hotel, meal costs for passengers whose flights were cancelled

An Air Canada traveller gets her boarding pass at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2025 3:03 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 3:13 pm.

Air Canada says it is expanding its reimbursement policy for customers affected by its widespread cancellations during the recent flight attendants’ strike.

The airline says that in addition to refunding customers who booked alternative transportation because of cancelled flights between Aug. 15 and Aug. 23, it will now also cover “reasonable expenses for hotel stays, meals” and other related costs during that period.

It said claims must be supported with receipts, which can be submitted through Air Canada’s online customer relations portal.

The company says it may take four to six weeks to reimburse affected customers “due to the anticipated volume” of those submitting claims.

Air Canada had earlier advised customers they may be able to claim some of those other costs by contacting their travel insurance provider, saying on its website that the airline itself does “not cover hotel stays or meal expenses, or other non-transportation related expenses.”

The airline says it continues to ramp up its operations and expects to provide close to its full network schedule by Friday.

Top Stories

1 dead in shooting inside Scarborough Town Centre

One person has died after being shot at Scarborough Town Centre Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough Drive just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. One...

14m ago

Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

TORONTO — Ontario's economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2025, the province's financial watchdog said Thursday in a report....

29m ago

Court monitor says it doesn't support Hudson's Bay plan to sell leases to Ruby Liu

TORONTO — The court-appointed monitor overseeing Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case says it's against landlords being forced to accept a B.C. billionaire's plan to buy more than two dozen of the...

2h ago

Billionaire David Thomson interested in buying Hudson's Bay charter, donating it

TORONTO — Two of Canada’s richest families appear poised for a battle over one of the country’s most famed documents. A holding company owned by David Thomson, the billionaire chairman of Thomson...

15m ago

