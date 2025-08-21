Air Canada to cover hotel, meal costs for passengers whose flights were cancelled

Air Canada says it is expanding its reimbursement policy for customers affected by its widespread cancellations during the recent flight attendants’ strike.

The airline says that in addition to refunding customers who booked alternative transportation because of cancelled flights between Aug. 15 and Aug. 23, it will now also cover “reasonable expenses for hotel stays, meals” and other related costs during that period.

It said claims must be supported with receipts, which can be submitted through Air Canada’s online customer relations portal.

The company says it may take four to six weeks to reimburse affected customers “due to the anticipated volume” of those submitting claims.

Air Canada had earlier advised customers they may be able to claim some of those other costs by contacting their travel insurance provider, saying on its website that the airline itself does “not cover hotel stays or meal expenses, or other non-transportation related expenses.”

The airline says it continues to ramp up its operations and expects to provide close to its full network schedule by Friday.