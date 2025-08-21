Toronto police probe BB gun vandalism spree in North York

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a series of mischief incidents that have left nearly a dozen vehicles damaged in North York.

Since February, officers have responded to 11 separate calls in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East, where parked vehicles were reportedly struck by what investigators believe to be BB or pellet gun fire.

Police say all the vehicles were stationary at the time of the incidents, which occurred along Yonge Street between Empress Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. No injuries have been reported.

The targeted vandalism has taken place over several months, with the earliest incident occurring on Feb. 8 and the most recent on Aug. 11. The attacks have happened at various times of day, from early morning to late evening.

Authorities have released images of the damaged vehicles in hopes of generating leads.

Investigators are urging anyone with information, video surveillance, or dashcam footage from the area to contact police.