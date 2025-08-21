Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

Machinery and workers are seen at Algoma Steel Inc., in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2025 12:31 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 1:03 pm.

Ontario’s financial watchdog says the province’s economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs.

Financial accountability officer Jeffrey Novak says in a report today that economic indicators for the second quarter of 2025 are mostly negative.

Employment, in particular, took a hit with most of the job losses felt in the manufacturing sector.

The unemployment rate rose for a ninth consecutive quarter, up to 7.8 per cent.

Novak says the effects of tariffs are being particularly felt in Windsor, which has a large manufacturing base, and its unemployment rate rose 1.9 percentage points in the second quarter to 11.2 per cent, the highest in the province.

The NDP says the provincial government isn’t doing enough to protect jobs.

