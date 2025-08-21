Prosecutors say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ request for acquittal or new trial should be swiftly rejected

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted August 21, 2025 2:36 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 5:36 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a federal judge to quickly reject Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ request that he throw out a jury verdict or order a new trial after a jury convicted the music maven of two prostitution-related charges.

Prosecutors said in papers filed shortly before midnight Wednesday that Combs masterminded elaborate sexual events for two ex-girlfriends between 2008 and last year that involved hiring male sex workers who sometimes were required to cross multiple state lines to participate.

A jury in July exonerated the Bad Boy Records founder of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that carried the potential penalty of a mandatory 15 years in prison up to life behind bars. But it convicted him of two lesser Mann Act charges that prohibit interstate commerce related to prostitution.

The Mann Act charges each carry a potential penalty of 10 years behind bars. Combs has been denied bail despite his lawyers’ arguments that their client should face little to no additional jail time for the convictions. Prosecutors said he must serve multiple years behind bars.

Combs has been in a federal jail in Brooklyn since his September arrest at a Manhattan hotel. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Prosecutors wrote that Combs’ attorneys were mistaken when they contended in a submission to the judge late last month that the Mann Act was unduly vague and violates his due process and First Amendment rights.

“Evidence of the defendant’s guilt on the Mann Act counts was overwhelming,” prosecutors wrote.

They noted that the multiday, drug-fueled sexual marathons that Combs demanded of his girlfriends involved hiring male sex workers and facilitating their travel across multiple states for what became known as “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

Prosecutors said he then used video recordings he made of the sexual events to threaten and coerce the girlfriends to continue participating in the sometimes weekly or monthly sexual meetings.

“At trial, there was ample evidence to support the jury’s convictions,” prosecutors said.

They said Combs “masterminded every aspect” of the sexual meetups, paying escorts to travel across the country to participate and directing the sexual activity that took place between the men and his girlfriends “for his own sexual gratification” while sometimes joining in.

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, an R&B artist who dated Combs from 2008 through 2018, testified during the trial that Combs sometimes demanded the sexual meetups with male escorts every week, often leaving her too exhausted to work on her music career. She said she participated in hundreds of “freak-offs.”

A woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane” said she participated in “hotel nights” when she dated Combs from 2021 to last September and that the events sometimes lasted multiple days and required her to have sex with male sex workers, even when she was not well.

Both women testified that Combs had threatened to release videos he made of the encounters as a way of controlling their behavior.

“During these relationships, he asserted substantial control over Ventura and Jane’s lives. Specifically, he controlled and threatened Ventura’s career, controlled her appearance, and paid for most of her living expenses, taking away physical items when she did not do what he wanted,” prosecutors wrote.

“The defendant similarly paid Jane’s $10,000 rent and threatened her that he would stop paying her rent if she did not comply with his demands,” they said.

In their submission requesting acquittal or a new trial, Combs’ lawyers argued that none of the elements normally used for Mann Act convictions, including profiting from sex work or coercion, existed.

“It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults,” the lawyers said. “The men chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily. The verdict confirms the women were not vulnerable or exploited or trafficked or sexually assaulted.”

The lawyers said that Combs, “at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a ‘swingers’ lifestyle” and argued that “does not constitute ‘prostitution’ under a properly limited definition of the statutory term.”

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickup truck crashes into Toronto mushroom dispensary in latest suspected targeted attack

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. The incident occurred at 497 Bloor...

3h ago

Man drowns in Scarborough pool while swimming with child

A man in his 40s has died following a drowning incident at a residential pool in Scarborough early Wednesday evening. Emergency crews responded to a call at 8 Mondeo Drive, near Birchmount Road and...

2h ago

Oasis in Toronto: What fans need to know ahead of the Rogers Stadium shows

Toronto is about to be swept up in a Britpop revival as Oasis returns for two monumental shows at Rogers Stadium. For fans of the legendary Manchester band, this isn't just another concert; it's a historic...

7m ago

Most Air Canada domestic, U.S. flights expected to take off Thursday

Air Canada expects most of its North American routes to be back up and running today after resuming operations Tuesday following the conclusion of a strike by its flight attendants. An online dashboard...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pickup truck crashes into Toronto mushroom dispensary in latest suspected targeted attack

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. The incident occurred at 497 Bloor...

3h ago

Man drowns in Scarborough pool while swimming with child

A man in his 40s has died following a drowning incident at a residential pool in Scarborough early Wednesday evening. Emergency crews responded to a call at 8 Mondeo Drive, near Birchmount Road and...

2h ago

Oasis in Toronto: What fans need to know ahead of the Rogers Stadium shows

Toronto is about to be swept up in a Britpop revival as Oasis returns for two monumental shows at Rogers Stadium. For fans of the legendary Manchester band, this isn't just another concert; it's a historic...

7m ago

Most Air Canada domestic, U.S. flights expected to take off Thursday

Air Canada expects most of its North American routes to be back up and running today after resuming operations Tuesday following the conclusion of a strike by its flight attendants. An online dashboard...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
One man dead, another injured in Brampton shooting

Police are calling the shooting that happened inside the home on Bayhampton Drive a targeted incident although its left neighbours hoping for answers on how this happened in a family neighbourhood, Alessandra Carneiro reports

15h ago

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

19h ago

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

19h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

23h ago

2:51
Air Canada resumes service after strike ends

The Air Canada strike is over. But how long will it take for full service to resume?
More Videos