Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Thursday morning at a private school in Scarborough, damaging three vehicles, including a tow truck and a dump truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. at 1500 Birchmount Road, south of Ellesmere Road, where flames engulfed the vehicles parked on the school’s property. Firefighters quickly responded and were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

Police confirmed that the fire began in a tow truck and subsequently spread to two other vehicles, one of which was a dump truck. Investigators are treating the incident as suspicious, though the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

No injuries were reported, and the school, Bond Academy, was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.