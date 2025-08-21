Suspicious tow truck fire at Scarborough private school damages multiple vehicles

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. at 1500 Birchmount Road, south of Ellesmere Road, where flames engulfed the vehicles parked on the school's property. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 21, 2025 7:12 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 8:19 am.

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Thursday morning at a private school in Scarborough, damaging three vehicles, including a tow truck and a dump truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. at 1500 Birchmount Road, south of Ellesmere Road, where flames engulfed the vehicles parked on the school’s property. Firefighters quickly responded and were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

Police confirmed that the fire began in a tow truck and subsequently spread to two other vehicles, one of which was a dump truck. Investigators are treating the incident as suspicious, though the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

No injuries were reported, and the school, Bond Academy, was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickup truck crashes into Toronto mushroom dispensary in latest suspected targeted attack

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. The incident occurred at 497 Bloor...

3h ago

Man drowns in Scarborough pool while swimming with child

A man in his 40s has died following a drowning incident at a residential pool in Scarborough early Wednesday evening. Emergency crews responded to a call at 8 Mondeo Drive, near Birchmount Road and...

2h ago

Oasis in Toronto: What fans need to know ahead of the Rogers Stadium shows

Toronto is about to be swept up in a Britpop revival as Oasis returns for two monumental shows at Rogers Stadium. For fans of the legendary Manchester band, this isn't just another concert; it's a historic...

8m ago

Most Air Canada domestic, U.S. flights expected to take off Thursday

Air Canada expects most of its North American routes to be back up and running today after resuming operations Tuesday following the conclusion of a strike by its flight attendants. An online dashboard...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pickup truck crashes into Toronto mushroom dispensary in latest suspected targeted attack

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. The incident occurred at 497 Bloor...

3h ago

Man drowns in Scarborough pool while swimming with child

A man in his 40s has died following a drowning incident at a residential pool in Scarborough early Wednesday evening. Emergency crews responded to a call at 8 Mondeo Drive, near Birchmount Road and...

2h ago

Oasis in Toronto: What fans need to know ahead of the Rogers Stadium shows

Toronto is about to be swept up in a Britpop revival as Oasis returns for two monumental shows at Rogers Stadium. For fans of the legendary Manchester band, this isn't just another concert; it's a historic...

8m ago

Most Air Canada domestic, U.S. flights expected to take off Thursday

Air Canada expects most of its North American routes to be back up and running today after resuming operations Tuesday following the conclusion of a strike by its flight attendants. An online dashboard...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
One man dead, another injured in Brampton shooting

Police are calling the shooting that happened inside the home on Bayhampton Drive a targeted incident although its left neighbours hoping for answers on how this happened in a family neighbourhood, Alessandra Carneiro reports

15h ago

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

19h ago

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

19h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

23h ago

2:51
Air Canada resumes service after strike ends

The Air Canada strike is over. But how long will it take for full service to resume?
More Videos