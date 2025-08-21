Sony raises the price of the Playstation 5 in the US

FILE - A logo of Sony is seen at the headquarters of Sony Corp. on May 10, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 21, 2025 9:38 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 9:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles being sold in the United States by $50.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment,” Sony Global Marketing Vice President Isabelle Tomatis wrote in a blog post. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21.”

The price change affects the standard Playstation 5, the Digital Edition and the Pro. According to Sony, prices for games and accessories remain unchanged and that this round of increases only affects consoles sold in the U.S.

When the Tokyo-based Sony reported earnings earlier in August, the company said it was working to diversify its supply chain to alleviate the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Sony is the last of the big three console makers to raise prices this year. Microsoft bumped up prices for the Xbox consoles in March, and Nintendo has increased the prices for both its original Switch console and accessories for the Switch 2.

The Associated Press

