Canada joins call to protect Gaza journalists, allow foreign media

Palestinians take part in a protest calling for the end of the war in the Gaza Strip as they gather at a tent camp for displaced people, in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug, 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2025 12:54 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 1:18 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada has signed onto a multi-country statement that demands Israel stop banning foreign journalists from entering Gaza and that local journalists be protected in the Palestinian territories.

Canada co-founded the Media Freedom Coalition in 2020 and has signed dozens of statements on issues in Hong Kong, Sudan and previously the West Bank.

Ottawa was not among the 27 countries who signed a call Thursday for Israel to allow “independent foreign media access” into Gaza, and for journalists to be protect across Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Global Affairs Canada said Thursday it would provide a statement to The Canadian Press but did not do so, and Canada was added onto the statement that evening following media coverage.

The statement came after Canada and others condemned Israel for deliberately killing Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, after claiming he had led a cell of Hamas.

The only other time Canada had not signed a multi-country statement from the coalition was during the 2021 election campaign.

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

44m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

13m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

