Alberta wolf-dog sanctuary unable to take animals set to be seized by Ontario government

A group of wolf-dogs, canines with mixed domestic dog and wolf lineages, are seen on their owner Bryton Bongard's property in Wahnapitae, Ont., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Bryton Bongard

By Alejandro Melgar

Posted August 23, 2025 12:26 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 12:40 pm.

A wolfdog sanctuary near Cochrane in Alberta says it can not come to the aid of an Ontario man whose animals are being seized by the provincial government.

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary says it’s so inundated that it’s unable to help Bryton Bongard, who is worried his pack of 16 wolf-dogs in Wahnapitae, Ont., about 50 kilometres north of Sudbury, will be euthanized when the government seizes them in September.

The sanctuary received around 10 wolfdogs from a connected situation in Ontario, but because it’s at capacity, it can’t take any more rescues.

The Ontario provincial government says it’s against the law to keep wildlife native to Ontario as pets or in captivity, with exceptions for places like zoos and rehabilitation facilities.

While the government hasn’t explicitly said the wolf-dogs will be euthanized, it has told Bongard that if a sanctuary for the animals can’t be found, one last solution is that “the dogs have to be disposed of,” he told The Canadian Press.

Read More: Ontario man who raised a pack of wolf-dogs worries government will euthanize them

The only sanctuary of its kind in Canada, Yamnuska says it gets calls every week from people needing help, and it took in nearly a dozen in 2024.

Executive director Georgina De Caigny says there are 71 wolf-dogs at Yamnuska, and it has to fundraise for the enclosures to house all of the rescues.

“A lot of the wolfdogs that come here, they’re going to live out their entire lives here, so in order for us to keep rescuing more wolfdogs and kind of keep that capacity in place, we do need to build additional wolf dog enclosures,” she said.

While they don’t have the capacity to take any more, Yamnuska says they have put Bongard in touch with other organizations which might be able to help.

A petition calling on the government to leave the wolf-dogs under the family’s care drew controversy after it was posted on the Wahnapitae community Facebook page. While some residents voiced support for Bongard, others raised safety concerns.

Yamnuska recently received a $125,000 grant from the Alberta government to help fund a community day-use area and weather shelter building.

It is also being used to fund a new visitors’ shelter to help educate the public about the animals and why they don’t make good pets.

With files from Lisa Grant and The Canadian Press

Oakville training centre for guide dogs facing $20 million shortfall

For more than 40 years, the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides has been training guide dogs, which are then given to Canadians living with disabilities. But the head of the organization says their work...

1h ago

'It's ridiculous': Why some Canadian youth feel ready to tap out of tipping culture

EDMONTON — Ren Alva is no stranger to leaving a good tip. The Edmonton university student believes in tipping service workers for a job well done, even leaving more during the holidays and after special...

54m ago

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Caledon after investigation into "potentially armed people"

A shelter-in-place order in Caledon has been lifted, but provincial police say the investigation continues. Ontario Provincial Police blocked off a large area on Highway 9 between The Gore Road, Patterson...

2h ago

Advocates against HIV criminalization decry Carney silence on reform Trudeau promised

OTTAWA — HIV activists say there is mounting frustration in communities affected by the virus, amid near-silence from the federal government nearly 10 years after the Liberals pledged to reform laws...

6h ago

2:23
Family survives massive Georgetown house fire thanks to quick-acting neighbours

A massive housefire completely gutted one home, and damaged two adjacent homes in Georgetown. As Jazan Grewal reports, thanks to the heroic efforts of some quick-thinking neighbours, four lives were saved.

14h ago

2:36
Air quality on line 2 fall short according to student study

The TTC doesn't smell great at the best of times, but the findings from some new research into the air quality underground is cause for concern. Beverly Andrews with the data from line 2 and what it means for riders and workers. 

19h ago

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

22h ago

1:07
Canada to drop retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will be removing 25% retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-compliant U.S. products amid new discussions with President Trump.
2:45
Residents upset about construction project threaten property tax strike

A small group of residents who feel a construction project on their street is violating city bylaws demands the city take more efforts to address their concerns. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

