Drones, armoured vehicles part of Canada’s $2B military aid package for Ukraine

WARSAW — Prime Minister Mark Carney says drones, armoured vehicles and other munitions are headed to Ukraine as part of a $2-billion military aid package.

Carney first announced the funds in June at the G7 summit in Alberta but outlined the details of where that money will be spent during a surprise visit to Kyiv today.

Roughly 40 per cent of the fund will procure urgently needed supplies for Ukraine’s war against Russia, including vehicles, arms and medical equipment.

Another third of the funding will support purchases from a list of items prioritized by NATO, including U.S. equipment, munitions and air defence capabilities.

Canada will also contribute to buying drone, counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities.

Carney is in Kyiv today for Ukraine’s Independence Day, where he also outlined $31 million in humanitarian aid and other support for the war-torn nation’s reconstruction in coming years.



