3 men, including 1 U.S. citizen, charged in North York drug trafficking and firearm investigation
Posted August 25, 2025 7:13 pm.
Toronto police arrested three men over the weekend following community complaints about drug dealing in North York.
Authorities say they observed the men allegedly engage in drug trafficking in the area of Weston Road and Bradstock Road on Saturday.
Officers arrested the three men and located two loaded handguns in the process which were then seized.
Authorities also recovered an unspecified quantity of cocaine and cash. The three men are facing a combined total of 17 criminal charges.
Ramon Portillo Serrano, 27, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
- Careless storage of firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is illegal
Jeffrey Jackson, 33, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:
- Three counts of Possession of scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two counts of Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted device
- Possession of prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is illegal
A U.S.-citizen was also among the men who were arrested. Authorities have charged Ty Baylor, 27, of Virginia with one count of possessing a prohibited substance for the purpose of trafficking.
All three men were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, August 24, 2025.
No other details were released.