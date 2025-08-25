Suspect vehicle images released in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police have released images of a suspect vehicle connected to a shooting in Brampton and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 21, when officers responded to reports of gunfire near Larkspur Road and Maidengrass Road at approximately 4 a.m. While no injuries were reported, police said an unoccupied vehicle was struck by bullets.

Police say the suspect vehicle—a white, newer-model Honda CR-V with Ontario license plate CKTT 938—was last seen fleeing eastbound on Larkspur Road. It remains outstanding, along with its occupants.

Authorities are asking residents, motorists, and business owners in the area to review any dashcam or surveillance footage captured between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, particularly in the vicinity of Larkspur Road.

PRP officers warn that the occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.