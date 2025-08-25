Suspect vehicle images released in Brampton shooting

Police say the suspect vehicle—a white, newer-model Honda CR-V with Ontario license plate CKTT 938—was last seen fleeing eastbound on Larkspur Road. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 25, 2025 9:24 am.

Peel Regional Police have released images of a suspect vehicle connected to a shooting in Brampton and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 21, when officers responded to reports of gunfire near Larkspur Road and Maidengrass Road at approximately 4 a.m. While no injuries were reported, police said an unoccupied vehicle was struck by bullets.

Police say the suspect vehicle—a white, newer-model Honda CR-V with Ontario license plate CKTT 938—was last seen fleeing eastbound on Larkspur Road. It remains outstanding, along with its occupants.

Authorities are asking residents, motorists, and business owners in the area to review any dashcam or surveillance footage captured between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, particularly in the vicinity of Larkspur Road.

PRP officers warn that the occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

26m ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

4h ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

9m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

26m ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

4h ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

9m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

2h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

15h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:08
Mix of sun and cloud Sunday with the chance of rain

A mostly sunny start to Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day. A few spotty showers are possible to the north in the afternoon
5:36
Farms, wineries in parts of Ontario hit hard by hot and dry weather this year

In many parts of southern Ontario, there have been extended periods of hot and dry weather this summer. Nick Westoll takes a look at how farmers and small business owners have been hit particularly hard.
More Videos