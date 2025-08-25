Search underway for missing jet ski rider at Bluffers Beach

Toronto police are searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a jet ski at Bluffers Beach on Sunday night.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located off Kingston Road.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio that two people were riding the jet ski on Lake Ontario when a man, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell into the water and disappeared.

A female rider, who was wearing a life jacket, managed to make it safely to shore. Police say she was assisted by bystanders.

Emergency crews, including marine units and search and rescue teams, were dispatched to the scene and continued their search into the night. As of Monday morning, the man has not been located.

The investigation remains ongoing.