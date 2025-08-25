Ottawa slams Israel after official finding of famine, urges halt to escalating war

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 11:57 am.

OTTAWA — The Carney government is endorsing a UN-backed finding that famine is occurring in Gaza, and is urging Israel to stop ramping up its campaign in the Palestinian territory.

The global standard for measuring hunger is the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which found Friday that famine is occurring in parts of Gaza and likely to spread.

Israel rejects these claims and notes it has allowed an uptick in aid trucks reaching the territory after massive global pressure.

Aid groups however say what’s being allowed in is still insufficient.

Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai says Ottawa is “deeply alarmed by the horrific deteriorating conditions in Gaza” and says Israel is “failing” to live up to its obligations under international law.

The Conservatives have not directly responded to the finding of famine, but its MPs have repeatedly said that Hamas is responsible for the plight of Palestinians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search underway for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

1h ago

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

2h ago

Toronto police target e-scooters, e-bikes in new safety campaign

Toronto police have launched a three-week traffic safety campaign targeting micromobility vehicles across the city, aiming to educate riders and enforce road safety laws as students prepare to return to...

4h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

1h ago

Top Stories

Search underway for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

1h ago

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

2h ago

Toronto police target e-scooters, e-bikes in new safety campaign

Toronto police have launched a three-week traffic safety campaign targeting micromobility vehicles across the city, aiming to educate riders and enforce road safety laws as students prepare to return to...

4h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Double stabbing on TTC streetcar leaves two injured, suspect in custody

Two people were sent to hospital after they were stabbed by a suspect on a TTC streetcar on College and Bathurst.

2h ago

0:46
Search underway at Bluffer's Beach for missing jet ski rider

A rescue search is underway at Bluffer's Beach for a missing jet ski rider who fell off the vehicle during a night ride.

1h ago

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

4h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

17h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

More Videos