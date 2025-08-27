1 suspect arrested, 2 wanted in Mississauga attempted kidnapping

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Mississauga. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 27, 2025 1:40 pm.

One suspect has been arrested and two more are wanted in an attempted kidnapping in Mississauga back in June.

Peel police say on June 24, at around 10:20 p.m., two young women were walking in the area near Britannia Road West and Queen Street South.

Three masked men approached them and allegedly tried to lure them to a light-coloured Audi SUV. It’s alleged the suspects chased and attempted to grab the victims with reports that one may have had a gun and the other a knife.

A passerby intervened and the suspects fled in the Audi. The victims were not physically injured.

On Aug. 18, Waleed Khan, 26, of Etobicoke was arrested and charged with 33 offences related to kidnapping, firearms, auto theft and more.

Waleed Khan, 26, is facing several charges in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Mississauga.

During a search of his residence, two loaded prohibited firearms including an AR-style rifle capable of automatic fire and a pistol, both equipped with prohibited high-capacity magazines and over 110 rounds of ammunition were allegedly seized.

At the time of his arrest, Khan was on probation for prior violent offences and prohibited from possession firearms. He has been released on bail with an ankle monitor.

The two remaining suspects are described as males in their late teens to mid-twenties with medium builds.

The suspect vehicle is still outstanding as well.

