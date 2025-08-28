Weekend need-to-know: Labour Day brings Air Show to Toronto

You’ll want to keep your eyes on the lakeshore this weekend to catch a glimpse of the annual Air Show. It’s one of several notable events happening on the last weekend before the kids head back to school.

Canadian International Air Show

The Canadian International Air Show takes place this weekend, from Saturday to Monday, from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. on the final weekend of the CNE.

This is Canada’s largest and longest-running air show. The 2025 Air Show features headliners: the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the F-35 Demonstration Team, the CF-18 Demonstration Team, RCAF CP-140 Aurora, and the Northern Stars.

The show can be viewed from across the waterfront in Toronto, but those who wish to have a closer look can buy tickets to the Exclusive Airshow Zone. More details can be found on their website.

Toronto Labour Day Parade

Over 20,000 labour members will march to honour the past, present, and future victories of the Labour movement in the annual Labour Day Parade.

It is being held on Monday, and the theme is A Canada for Workers: Made Here, Paid Here.

The parade will depart at 9:30 a.m. from Queen Street West and University Avenue, travelling to the CNE grounds via Dufferin Gate.

Toronto International BuskerFest/Bark in the Park TO

The Toronto International BuskerFest returns to Woodbine Park this weekend, featuring performances of circus artistry, daredevils, feats of the impossible, and more.

Ontario’s largest gathering of buskers will also feature a variety of food trucks, an artisan market, a beer garden, and even a foam party. For dog lovers, Bark in the Park TO is a highlight of this year’s festival, featuring a dedicated area of the park with a wide range of activities, obstacle courses, and a dog costume contest.

Epilepsy Toronto hosts the event, which will take place from Friday at 4 p.m. to Monday at 7 p.m. For more details, including performance schedules, visit their website.

2025 Toronto Dragon Festival

The sixth annual Toronto Dragon Festival, returning to Nathan Phillips Square this Friday through Sunday, will ignite the city with a thrilling fusion of tradition, technology, and imagination.

There will also be cultural booths and vibrant performances from Indigenous, Asian, Caribbean and other global communities.

It’s free for all ages.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Yonge is currently reduced to a single lane in both directions between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station, which involves adding new elevators to make the station accessible. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

There are intermittent lane restrictions on Eglinton from Renforth to Black Creek Drive for work related to the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Blue Jays Way is closed between Spadina Street and Navy Wharf Court until September 30. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until September 30. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians, and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue is reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Monday, June 2, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be fully closed for the next stage of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 1,1 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

Allen Road has been reduced from three lanes to two in both directions, just north of Highway 401. The SB Allen ramps to EB and WB 401 are closed.

A multi-stage construction project has Harbord Street down to a single lane east of Ossington to Spadina for watermain replacement. Work is expected to be complete in early October 2025.

Ossington is reduced to a single lane between College and Bloor because of watermain installation. The project is expected to be finished in December 2025.

Until late August, the intersection of Caledonia Road and Castlefield Avenue is closed to westbound and northbound traffic for sewer construction. Eastbound traffic is maintained east of Caledonia Road. From late August until late September, the intersection will be closed to eastbound and northbound traffic, and left turns will not be allowed through the intersection from all directions, to complete sewer construction.

Yonge is down to a single lane south of Eglinton for watermain replacement. Work is expected to be complete by September 2025.

