Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they’re giving E-bike and dirt bike riders a “heads-up” to avoid an unsanctioned event on Saturday in northeast Brampton, or risk the wrath of the law.

In a video message posted on X, a Peel officer warns riders that the event is illegal, and police will be on hand to enforce the law.

“If you are planning on attending this event on the weekend, heads up, we are gonna be there to crash your party,” an officer says.

“You can’t be having these unsanctioned events on private property … Residents in the area are tired of it.”

The police video contains an image of a flyer for the “Ride Out” event. The flyer states that it’s hosted by 905 Bike Customers, with a meet-up scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Buckham Singh Public School.

From there, the group plans to ride on a route highlighted in the police video.

“If you’re so inclined to test your luck this weekend, don’t be surprised if you have a PRP cruiser behind you. You’ve been warned,” the officer said.

Peel police added that they’ve “received numerous complaints from the community and residents in the area of dangerous driving and these large nuisance meet-ups.”

“Officers will be present in the area conducting enforcement. Reminder, the use of private lots at schools, malls, plazas, etc. for gatherings without proper permissions is illegal.”

Large, often rowdy meet-ups have been a hot topic in Peel Region lately.

Last week, Peel police said the area around Trinity Common Mall has become an “increased concern” due to meet-ups that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise.

In a video message, Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said police have already laid hundreds of charges, made several arrests and impounded numerous vehicles, but the disruptive behaviour continues at the location.

“This is not a space for parties, car meets, fireworks, racing, drinking and driving or any behaviour that creates a hazard or disruption to the residents, business owners, or access to emergency services.”

“If you’re not on the property for legitimate reasons, unable to behave or conduct yourself appropriately, if you don’t have authorization to be here, then you’re not welcome.

“Residents and businesses are fed up, so are we.”

In Mississauga, similar concerns led the City to secure a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza—a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings.